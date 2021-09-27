Korea Investment CORP Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $152.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

