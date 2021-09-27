Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

