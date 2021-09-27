Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $64.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.