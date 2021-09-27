Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4,384.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.