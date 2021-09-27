Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $545,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 180.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 56.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.72 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

