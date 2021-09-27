Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average is $189.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.