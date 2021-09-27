Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

