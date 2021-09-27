Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $119.11 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

