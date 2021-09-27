Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $130,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $612.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $322.00 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

