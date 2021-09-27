Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $583.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 583.50 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64), with a volume of 31751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRE. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 640.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 645.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

