Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $301.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.05.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

