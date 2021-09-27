Lattice Token Market Capitalization Hits $72.59 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $72.59 million and $1.86 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

