Lethean Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $686,792.71 and $170.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.35 or 0.07059310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00347740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.01147138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00565738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.00549453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00293455 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.