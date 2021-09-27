Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

