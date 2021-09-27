LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $114.55 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

