LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.00. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $157.27 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

