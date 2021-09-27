Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $169.86 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

