LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $24.29 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and $48,796.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,057,215,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,443,472 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

