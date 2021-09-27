Lincluden Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

