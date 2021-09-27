Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,118,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,036,158 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.77. 119,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

