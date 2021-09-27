Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $49.90 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,199 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications makes up approximately 4.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $49,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

