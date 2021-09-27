Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,070,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,398,000 after purchasing an additional 142,493 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 87.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,102,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.37. 103,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

