Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

