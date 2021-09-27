Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

