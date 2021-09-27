LINKA Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $7,018.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00122979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043192 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

