Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) versus Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head-To-Head Review

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -8.16% -7.78% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Loncor Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 93.98%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.96 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Loncor Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

