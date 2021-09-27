LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $6.69 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $170,823.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00122818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043286 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,563,991 coins and its circulating supply is 113,597,232 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

