Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,385.47 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $330,385.47 and approximately $1,034.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

