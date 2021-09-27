LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

