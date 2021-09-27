Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 19,026 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $299.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.