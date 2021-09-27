Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,094 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

