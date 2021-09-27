Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 37,989 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $93.64 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

