Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.