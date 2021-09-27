Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $303.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.11 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

