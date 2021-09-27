Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 169,624 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.