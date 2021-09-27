Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $805,311.67 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.32. 1,890,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.