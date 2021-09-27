Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,948. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

