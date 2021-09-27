Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matthews International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Matthews International by 88,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

