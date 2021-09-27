McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $84.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

