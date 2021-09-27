McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $203.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

