Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.34 and last traded at $185.60. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,428,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,489 shares of company stock worth $34,905,799. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
