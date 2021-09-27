Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.34 and last traded at $185.60. 837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,428,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,489 shares of company stock worth $34,905,799. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

