Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 641 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $97.77 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.