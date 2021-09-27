Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $473,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

BWXT opened at $55.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

