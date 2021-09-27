Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kaman were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

