Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $44,947,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 50.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,840,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

RXN opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

