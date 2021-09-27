Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,906,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $100.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

