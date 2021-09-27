Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $463,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 196,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

LYV stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

