Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $311,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

