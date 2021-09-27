Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

