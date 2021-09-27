Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells $39,387.28 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MG opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

