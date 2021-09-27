Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells $39,387.28 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MG opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
